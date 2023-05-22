Bhopal: MP win 6 medals national athletics tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The athletes from Madhya Pradesh won six medals at the 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships 2023 held at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi. Of the six medals, the athletes from Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy won three medals. Other medals were won by non-academy players. During the tournament, Dev Meena, a pole vaulter from Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy, won gold medal. Shalini Chaudhary, 20, from the state won gold medal in the women’s’ discus throw event with a throw of 49.35 metres. Motor mechanic’s son Abhishek Singh Thakur has qualified for upcoming Senior Asian Athletics Championship as he won silver medal in the men's 1500 metre run with a timing of 3:45.32 seconds.

