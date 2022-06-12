Bhopal: MP Water Sport Academy releases scheduled for selection trials

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy on Saturday released the district-wise schedule for selection trials for sailing and rowing.

The candidates belonging to Morena, Bhind and Gwalior districts can take part in the selection trial in Bhind on Monday and the candidates from Ashoknagar, Guna and Tikamgarh will have to reach Guna on Tuesday for the same.

The trials for the candidates from Shivpuri and Datia will be held on Wednesday in Datia. The candidates from Ratlam, Ujjain, Neemuch, Dewas, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa will have to reach Ujjain on Thursday.

The sportspersons from Dewas can take part on June 17 in Indore. The players from Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur and Jhabua can take part in selection trials in Dhar on the same day.

The interested candidates from Omkareshwar, Hanuwantia. Maheshwar and Khargone will reach Hanuwantia on June 18, where the first phase of the trial will end. In the second phase, players from Jabalpur, Damoh and Sagar will reach Jabalpur on June 21.

The trials for players from Dindori, Katni and Balaghat will be held on June 22 in Dindori and for the players from Rewa, Mandla and Seoni, it will be held in Rewa on June 23. The players from Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul will reach Hoshangabad on June 24.

In the third phase, selection trials for the players from Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen and Rajgarh will be held at Bhopal Water Sports Centre (Jal Kreeda Kendra) on June 26.

The final trials for the selection in the academy will be held in Bhopal from June 27 to 29.

Technical advisor and chief coach of water sports (sailing) GL Yadav and chief coach of water sports (rowing) captain Dalbeer Singh Rathore are overseeing the selection trials.

Read Also Bhopal: Confederation of All India Traders urge to postpone ban order of single use plastic