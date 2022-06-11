e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Confederation of All India Traders urge to postpone ban order of single use plastic

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged to postpone ban order of single use plastic in the state. The CAIT has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MSME minister Om Prakash Saklecha for the same.

The state government had decided to ban the use of single use plastic from July 1.

CAIT State President, Bhupendra Jain and Joint President Sunil Aggarwal have written in the letter that the implementation of the ban should be postponed for some time in view of the non-availability of an alternate source.

CAIT said that the state government should develop a uniform availability after consultation with various stakeholders so that the prices do not increase even after the use of it. They suggested that a time limit should be fixed for the implementation of this order in the state and a task force of senior officers and stakeholders should be constituted to explore similar options in coordination with the business community of the state within that time frame.

CAIT said that if single use plastic was used in alternative packaging instead of using in production, then single use plastic would be in loss as traders in the supply chain would deliver goods to the consumer in alternative packaging. Nonetheless, awareness and availability of alternative production were two major issues that need to be addressed.

