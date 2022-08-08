Bhopal: MP to contribute $550 bn to make India a $5 trillion economy: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that Madhya Pradesh will contribute $550 billion to make India a $5 trillion economy. Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead keeping in mind the all-inclusive vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Chouhan was addressing the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi presided over the meeting.

The CM said that NITI Aayog has a big role in the making of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Madhya Pradesh is a vivid example of how NITI Aayog becomes the power of the states, Chouhan added.

The CM informed that the roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh was prepared in 2020. The state has achieved a growth rate of 19.74 per cent in the year 2021-22. The state is making capital expenditure of four percent of the GDP and a provision of Rs 48,800 crore has been made for the capital expenditure for the financial year 2022-23, which is the highest ever.

He added that employment is our biggest priority and recruitments will be made on lakh government posts in the next one year. He said that special campaigns would be run for cent percent saturation in beneficiary oriented schemes.

He said that taking inspiration from the crop diversification approach, an increase has been registered in the area of mustard and summer moong in the state. He informed that production of pulses, ragi barley, coarse cereals, kodo-kutki, ramtil, sesame, spices, medicinal crops, fruits and vegetables is being promoted in MP through agricultural diversification promotion scheme in place of wheat and paddy.

Giving information about the use of modern technology in agriculture, Chouhan said that crop insurance registration has been linked with the land records of the state, which has succeeded in preventing over and duplicate insurance.

Also satellite based remote sensing technology is being used for yield estimation in insurance payments. With these effective uses of technology, a saving of about R 2500 crores is possible in the agriculture sector.

While discussing the implementation of the National Education Policy, he said that MP has reached the fifth position in the country by making a big leap in the National Achievement Survey of the year 2021.

Giving information about the financial managements of urban bodies, the CM said that unused properties worth about Rs 600 crore have been identified and monetised in the state. The development plan is being prepared in all the cities using GIS and other technologies and the work of preparing multi modal transport system and logistic hub has also been started in PM Gatishakti.

