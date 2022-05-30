Bhopal: MP to become first state to introduce AI as a subject in schools, Microsoft to teach students of EFA Schools

representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is the first state where AI (Artificial Intelligence) will be taught as a subject to the students. Teachers from Microsoft will teach the students here, said minister for school education, Inder Singh Parmar while inaugurating one day workshop on Artificial Intelligence curriculum in EFA (Education For All) Schools of the State Board of Open School Education.

From this session AI will be taught as a subject in 53 EFA schools in the state, said Parmar, adding that students from class 8th to 12th will be able to study it as a subject and prepare themselves to compete at national and international level.

Books and Teacher's Handbook of class 8th to 12th of AI course of 240 hours will be made available by Microsoft, said the minister. For one year, only teachers from Microsoft will teach AI subjects in schools. Mathematics and physics teachers in schools during this period will also be trained to teach AI subjects.

With the latest technology like Artificial Intelligence, India needs to stand before the world. For this, students will be taught to use AI technology creatively and towards human welfare, said Parmar.

Commissioner Public Instruction Abhay Verma said that AI is the need of the hour. It is such a tool of software that in the coming times it will be known as Another Brain. Considering its importance, it has been decided that in class 10th and 12th board, candidates will be able to take AI as an optional subject.

Director State Open Board Prabhat Raj Tiwari informed that in the one-day workshop, strategies for teaching AI courses to students and their evaluation were discussed. In AI courses, students will be taught about techniques like app usage, machine learning, data processing, internet of things and sentiment analysis.

