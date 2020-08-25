Bhopal: MP School of Drama school ends students’ rustication

The MP School of Drama (MPSD) has withdrawn the rustication of eight students of 2019-20 batch from the School. The students were rusticated on August 17 on the charge of “violating code of conduct of the institution” and for “indulging in behaviour unbecoming of students”.

The state culture department officials held talks with a delegation of students on Tuesday. The students said the talks were “positive” and that they have been assured that their demands will be considered.

The MPSD students protested for than a fortnight demanding that four months’ classes, which they missed due to Covid-induced restrictions be held.

The students told Free Press that they apprised the officials of their demands. “The talks lasted for two hours and were positive. They sought 15 days of time from us and said that they would consider our demands and arrive at a decision,” one of the students present at the talks said.

He said that on the basis of the assurance, they have decided to postpone protest till September 10. “If our demands are not resolved by then, we will resume protest,” he said. The School director was not present during the talks.

Few days back, the School had offered to hold two months’ extra classes for them through email. However, students insisted that classes should be held for four months.

The School was holding online classes for them. The students argued that theatre being a performing art cannot be taught or learned online.

The students staged protest, which they called Anurodh Pradarshan, on the School premises. Their agitation was supported by students’ union of NSD, Delhi, FTII, Pune, IPTA among others.