Bhopal: MP Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti invites entries for all-India literature awards

Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Hindi Bhawan, Bhopal has invited entries for All-India awards.

The Samiti organises the national awards ceremony every year on the different genres of literature. Besides entries from authors, the Samiti has also invited nominations for the awards 2020.

Shri Naresh Mehta Smriti Vangmay Award is given for the contribution in Hindi in subjects like history, philosophy, economy, political science, and archaeology etc. The award carries a cash component of Rs 51,000. Shri Shailesh Matiyani Katha Award is given for a new direction to and enriching Hindi fiction and its prize money is Rs 21,000. Priority is given to the author below 50 for the awards.

Virendra Tiwari Rachnatmak Award is given to that writer who publishes a book on the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi or a creative initiative on Gandhi’s ideologies. Suresh Shukla ‘Chandra Natya’ Award is given for scripting, acting, directing and for review. And Dr Prabhakar Kshotriya Aalochana Award is given for literary criticism and reviews. The prize money of each of these awards is also Rs 21,000.

Director of Hindi Bhawan Kailashchandra Pant says for the entries and nominations, authors can send a photocopy of their two works along with photographs, introduction, phone number and email at the address to the Samiti till November 20.