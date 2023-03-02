Bhopal: MP Police seize 854 illegal arms from criminals in last two months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lately, the Madhya Pradesh police have been faring well in tightening the noose on criminals who possess illegal arms. The claim is supported by the data that was revealed by the Bhopal Police Commissionerate, which stated that as many as 854 illegal arms and weapons were seized from 1660 criminals of the state in the past two months of 2023.

The data unveiled that a total of 1297 cases of possession of illegal arms had been registered in the past two months, across the state. Probing all the cases, the cops laid their hands on a total of 1660 criminals, who had been indulging in the offence. Senior officials of the Bhopal Police Commissionerate told Free Press that the illegal arms seized during the arrest include pistols, revolvers, country-made pistols, swords and other sharp-edged weapons.

Officials continued by saying that in addition to this, the cops also sprung into action to make their way to the gangs that supply illegal arms, thereby adding a new dimension for investigation under ‘Operation Prahaar’. Sources in Bhopal Police Commissionerate said that under ‘Operation Prahaar’, clampdown on activities such as illegal arms’ possession was carried out at Bhopal Police Commissionerate, Indore Police Commissionerate, rural areas of Indore and areas falling under Jabalpur, Chambal and Gwalior zones.

On condition of anonymity, official sources said that the maximum number of offenders, who were apprehended and pushed behind bars belonged to Ujjain and Jabalpur districts of the state. A total of 255 criminals had been nabbed from the said districts in the first two months of 2023, from whom 149 illegal arms were seized. Seconding Ujjain and Jabalpur districts are Indore district and areas under Chambal zone, where 227 such criminals had been collared.

Bhopal Police Commissionerate officials attributed the success in apprehending the offenders of the said crime to the strong network of informers and whistle-blowers, who keep a close watch on smuggling taking place from outside the state.

Policing provided to areas where illegal arms are made: ACP

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) of Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar said that the police are not only arresting the people possessing illegal arms, but are also policing those areas where people are involved in making arms illegally, such as Khaknar village of Burhanpur and Umarthi village of Sendhwa.