Bhopal: MP Govt to tighten noose around toll mafias

BHOPAL: After targeting land sharks and illegal miners under the recently launched, anti-mafia drive across the state the government has now decided to launch a campaign against toll mafias.

PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, made the above statement in the House in reply to a question raised by legislators Neena Verma (BJP) and Rajyawardha Singh Dattigaon (Congress).

On the advice of leader of opposition, Gopal Bhargava, Verma said all the built operate transfer (BOT) roads across the state would be probed.

The tattered roads will be repaired, and 20 roads are being taken on operate, maintain and transfer (OMT) model after the end of BOT, he said.

The government will take toll tax only from the commercial vehicles and do the maintenance of the roads with the help of that money, Verma said.

Dattigaon raised the issue of Labed Jabra Marg where the construction company did not do any maintenance.

He said 1,000 people had lost their lives on the road because of faulty construction.

Dattigon said the work was not done according to the deed and demanded that toll should be suspended.

To this question, Verma said a panel of legislators under ex-minister Nagendra Singh has submitted a report on the road, but the previous government hardly paid any heed to it.

“A team of officers will probe the irregularities committed in the construction, and the government will serve notice to the company and suspend the toll after getting a report,” Verma said.

‘Several companies neither paid loans nor deposited toll’

Several companies have been working in the state during the past 15 years, but they have neither paid loans to the banks nor gave toll tax to the government. The administration will tighten its noose around such companies, he said.