Bhopal: MP Govt clips wings of aviation principal secretary

BHOPAL: The state government has trimmed the financial powers of principal secretary of aviation, Aniruddha Mukherjee.

Before reducing the financial powers, the government had stripped Mukherjee of the charge of commissioner of the department.

The finance department has issued an order, reducing the financial powers of the PS and distributing them among the commissioner and the director of the aviation department.

Buying fuel for aircraft, collecting charges for parking and hangar will now be under the jurisdiction of the director of aviation.

Repairing aircraft and buying their spare parts up to Rs 50 lakh will now be under the jurisdiction of the commissioner. The director has been given the power to buy equipment worth up to Rs 10 lakh.

The commissioner has been given the powers to deposit the insurance premium of passengers.

The commissioner has been given the full right to hire helicopters and aircraft for the Governor, Chief Minister, state ministers and Union ministers. He will also engage qualified pilot and engineers.

The director will deal with the uniform allowance, allowances of the technical staff, expenses made during VIP visit and reimbursement of payment for taxis hired during visit.

After the Congress came to power, Mukherjee was given the responsibility of various departments, but since his style of working could not satisfy the bosses he has been stripped of all the departments.

Now, he has been left with the aviation and the cottage and village industries department, but his financial powers have been clipped.