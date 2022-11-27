Bhopal: MP girls take to puffing at seven

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The girls in Madhya Pradesh take to puffing when they are just seven years. This startling fact has come to light after the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) has recently released its findings.

According to the report, the girls take to smoking cigarettes when they are just seven. On the contrary, the boys take to smoking at 11.5 years.

The average age of children smoking is 8.5 years, says the study. The girls smoke bidi when they are just 13.1 years. On the contrary, the boys smoke bidis when they are just 7.2 years.

These findings were shared at the Umang School Health and Wellness at a programme organised in Bhopal on Saturday.

Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary released the Global Youth Tobacco Survey report. Managing director of National Health Mission (NHM) Priyanka Das, was also present at the function.

Deputy director of NHM Upendra Dhote said, “Our goal is to make Madhya Pradesh tobacco and drug-free. We have set a target for making about 30,000 schools of MP tobacco-free by January 31 next year, and we will start with the schools.”

MP ranks 29th in terms of consuming tobacco items

The International Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) Mumbai, on the instructions of the Union Ministry of Health, studied the use of tobacco products among adolescents in the age group of 13 to 15 years across the country.

Mizoram ranks first in terms of using tobacco products in the country, and Madhya Pradesh ranks 29th. Nearly 3.9% of youth consume tobacco products in MP.

