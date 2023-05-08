Bhopal: MP girl pursuing medical degree from China dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl student belonging to Rewa died due to cardiac seizure in China on May 5. The BJP MLA and former Minister Rajendra Shukla has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking government’s help to bring back the body from China.

Sakshi Singh, resident of Arun Nagar in Rewa, was the student of International Education School, South West Medical University, District Luzhou, China. On the request of aggrieved family, BJP MLA Rajendra Shukla sent a letter to chief minister, requesting that state government should bear the expenses to bring back the body. “Sakshi was final year student. She was studying in China since 2018. Her younger sister Tanu Shri is also studying in China. Government is providing assistance to bring the body. Process is likely to start from Tuesday,” said Sakshi’s uncle Anil Singh to Free Press.