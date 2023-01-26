Bhopal: MP finish third at Khelo India National Wushu Women's League Championship

e-Paper Get App
The Khelo India Wushu Women's League National Championship began in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh finished third in the medal tally at Khelo India Wushu Women's League National Championship in Chandigarh. The players took home eight medals including three silver and five bronze. Shraddha Yadav and Namrata Batra won silver medals while Ankita Maravi, Sweccha Jatav, and Neha Sarvaiya won bronze medals. On Thursday, Bhooraksha Dubey of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal won two bronze medals and one silver medal, bringing the state's total to eight. The Khelo India Wushu Women's League National Championship began in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Sarika Gupta, Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association, said, "Wushu Women's League was organised by dividing the country into four zones. Athletes competed for cash prizes in this national league. This competition's first, second, and third place medal winners won Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000, respectively.”

article-image

