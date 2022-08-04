Bhopal: MP Cong to organise one-week 'Tiranga Samman Yatra'

Indian National Flag |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has started -'Har Ghar Tiranga' to mark the occasion of 'Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the opposition Congress has geared up for a week long 'Tiranga Samman Mahotsav' in all divisions of the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced that party leaders would start a padayatra (foot march) from Indore on August 9, which would conclude on August 15 in Bhopal.

The party has asked its senior leaders and workers to organise 'Tiranga Samman Yatra' in all districts and blocks of the state.

While former MP chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath will lead the campaign in Indore, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh would join the campaign in Gwalior on August 10.

Similarly, senior party leaders Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachori and Ajay Singh (Rahul) will be participating in the campaigns in Sagar, Chambal and Rewa on August 12, 13 and 13 respectively.

Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Tankha and Rajmanin Patel will be participating the campaign in Jabalpur and Shahdol division on August 14.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Govind Singh will join the campaign in Indore.

The campaign will conclude on August 15 in Bhopal, where all party leaders will be present, a senior Congress leader told IANS on Thursday.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday carried a march holding 'Tricolour' in Bhopal. Chief Minister Chouhan appealed to people of state to buy 'Tiranga' from their hard-earmed money and hoist it in their homes.

"I would appeal citizen of Madhya Pradesh to buy Tiranga from your hard earned money. Not a single home should left without Tiranga," Chouhan added.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government has fixed a target to hoist 1.51 crore 'Tiranga' (Tricolours) across the state. One crore Tricolours will be prepared in the state, while 51 lakh Tricolours would be received from the Central Government.