Bhopal: MP-CG NSS delegation off to Delhi for Republic Day Parade

Bhopal: The joint delegation of NSS members from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh left for a one-month camp in New Delhi, on Thursday, to prepare for the Republic Day parade.

The delegation met the Vice Chancellor of Barkatulla University, RJ Rao, the state NSS officer, RK Vijay and the rector of BU, B Bharti before leaving for the camp. The VC congratulated the delegation on being a part of the venture organised by the Government of India Youth Programme and Department of Sports. Rao distributed the tracksuits among the members and wished them a bright future.

Vijay directed the delegation about the discipline in the parade and the importance of the camp before the parade. He also said that the recent developments in the NSS Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh must be portrayed at the national stage.

The delegation is led by Kavita Nagar, the officer of programme. Two hundred selected NSS members from across the nation will take part in the camp, and later in the Republic Day Parade.

They will present cultural programmes at the residences of the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister of India.