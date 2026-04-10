Bhopal MP Alok Sharma Meets Police Chief Over Alleged Death Threats To Hindu Leaders |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several leaders of Hindu organisations allegedly received death threats following Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Taking serious note of the situation, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma on Friday met police commissioner Sanjay Kumar and demanded swift action.

Sharma was accompanied by representatives including Chandrashekhar Tiwari of Hindu Utsav Samiti and Bhanu Hindu of Jai Maa Bhawani. The delegation submitted screenshots of alleged abusive social media posts and direct messages containing explicit threats. They termed the incident a “coordinated conspiracy” aimed at creating fear and disturbing communal harmony.

Speaking after the meeting, Sharma asserted that Bhopal’s peace would not be compromised. “Anti-social elements trying to disrupt the city’s harmony will face strict action. The rule of law will prevail,” he said, warning that offenders would be tracked down regardless of where they hide.

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Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has ordered an immediate high-level investigation. Cyber Police teams have been deployed to trace the origin of the threatening accounts. Kumar told media persons that technical surveillance was underway and those responsible would be identified and arrested promptly to maintain law and order.