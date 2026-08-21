Bhopal: MoUs Signed To Link Youth Training With Industry Demand

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With artificial intelligence and emerging technologies rapidly reshaping the job market, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday urged youths to keep upgrading their skills rather than relying only on academic degrees.

Addressing an orientation programme for 550 trainees at Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skill Park, Yadav said the changing employment landscape requires young people to equip themselves with industry-relevant skills.

On the occasion, the state signed MoUs with several leading companies to connect trained youth with industry opportunities.

Yadav said that the government is working to increase the institute's training capacity from 2,000 to 10,000 students.

He urged students to continuously update their skills and learn to work with emerging technologies rather than relying only on academic degrees.

Yadav said that around 150 years ago, particularly around the period of 1857, a formal degree was not considered essential for earning a livelihood; skills were mandatory.

He also raised concerns over the growing disconnect between education and employment. In such a scenario, he said, skill-based institutions can provide young people with industry-oriented training and better employment opportunities.

A multipurpose Varahamihir Hall, constructed at a cost of around Rs 4 crore, was also inaugurated on the campus. The facility will be used for academic, cultural and institutional programmes.

The institute also plans to expand its facilities using 2.5 acres of land located opposite the existing campus, with the aim of accommodating more trainees in the future.