Bhopal: MoU to be inked between govt & AAI for Rewa airport

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To develop Rewa air strip as airport, state cabinet on Tuesday decided to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Airports Authority of India (AAI) and state government.

It will be developed under Regional Connectivity Scheme. The state government has issued orders to acquire additional land for the purpose.

Cabinet also gave consent for creation of new sub division in Khalwa (Khandwa district), Gorihar (Chhattarpur) and Tonkhurd (Dewas).

From China

State government will bear expenses to bring body of girl student Sakhshi from China. Sakshi, a native of Rewa, had died in China recently following cardiac seizure. She was final year MBBS student.

Date extended

As farmers are unable to sell off their wheat at support price at purchasing centres, state government has extended the purchase date till May 20. Earlier, procurement in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Indore and Ujjain division was to be done till May 12 and in remaining divisions till May 15.