Bhopal: Mother among 2 booked for torturing 10-year-old girl

Bhopal: The Bhopal police booked a woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly inflicting torture on the woman’s 10-year-old daughter, said police. The girl was rescued by a team of Childline from Aishbagh on Friday, said police. The Childline had received information about her from some social worker in the area.

The girl told them that her mother Babita Panthi and uncle Shubham thrash her very often. The girl bore marks of brutality when she was taken into the custody of Childline. They would force the minor to work in the house, said police.

Childline produced the girl before Child Welfare Commission from where the complaint was forwarded to Aishbagh police station. SHO Aishbagh Nilesh Awasthi said the girl’s father has died and her mother allegedly tortured the minor.