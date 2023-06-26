Bhopal: Modi’s Sixth Visit In Nine Months Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at Bhopal on Tuesday is going to be his sixth trip to the state in nine months before the assembly election.

Modi is going to flag off two Vande Bharat trains and address the booth workers who have flocked to Bhopal from different parts of the country.

Since it is raining heavily in the state Modi’s trip to Shahdol and road show in Bhopal have been cancelled.

Modi has been visiting Madhya Pradesh since September last year. He released cheetahs in Kuno on September 17, inaugurated Mahakal Lok on October 11, attended Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan on January 9 this year, flagged off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat on April 1, and took part in a farmers’ rally at Rewa ON April 24.

Keeping in mind the next election, Modi is set to visit the state every month.

The new date for the event in Shahdol, cancelled on Tuesday because of heavy rain, may be given in July. The BJP wants to project Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan along with Modi in the upcoming polls.

For this reason, Modi is set to take part in various functions in the state. He may unveil the statue of Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar and lay the foundation of the Ken-Betwa link project and Chambal Express Way.

The purpose of Modi’s visit to the state is to create an atmosphere in favour of the ruling party.

Since the party thinks a positive atmosphere can be created in favour of the BJP, it is seeking Modi’s presence in various events in the state.