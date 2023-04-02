 Bhopal: Modi to set election agenda in MP
Central government’s events will be held in MP till the election

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The agenda of the assembly election will be set according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vande Bharat Train gifted to the state indicates that the script for the election is ready. The party will also focus on the schemes launched by the Central Government for MP. The Prime Minister is visiting Bhopal again on April 24 to attend a function to be held on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. People from different parts of the country will attend the function where people, doing excellent work in different fields, will be honoured.

The purpose is to focus on Madhya Pradesh. Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan was held in Indore in January this year. In the coming six months, the Central Government will hold its programmes in the state.

The Central Government’s projects – Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Yojna and many other schemes – are going on in the state.

So, events will be organised in the state, and the BJP’s central leaders will continue to visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the big events to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP before the election.

The events of Modi, Shah and JP Nadda were held last week. On April 7, national organizing general secretary BL Santosh is coming to the city hold a meeting with the members of the core committee.

The plan of the party’s central leadership may figure in the discussion with the core committee members.

article-image
