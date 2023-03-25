 Bhopal: Mock up Metro to arrive by mid-April
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Mock up Metro to arrive by mid-April

Bhopal: Mock up Metro to arrive by mid-April

People will be able to see sitting arrangements and other facilities in dummy coach

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mock-up (dummy model) Metro train will arrive in Bhopal in mid of April. It is not yet decided where the mock-up metro will be placed for the public view.

The discussions are underway in this regard at a higher level. It’s learnt that the mock up metro will have only one coach including the engine. People will be able to see the sitting arrangements and other facilities in the coach.  

Sources said that Alstom Company, which is manufacturing the rolling stocks (metro coaches) at Gujarat plant, will send the mock up Bhopal metro. The company has two plants, one in Gujarat and another in Chennai (Tamil Nadu). “Most probably, the mock up metro will arrive from the Chennai plant of the company,” said an official of metro corporation pleading anonymity. Through the mock up model, people will have an idea how the metro train will look like, its coaches and the facilities and so on.  "We are looking for a spot to place the Metro Mock-Up. Later it will be shifted to the proposed Metro Museum. In Delhi, it is at Patel Chowk area where the Metro Museum is built. One can go there and see the mock up metro train and various facilities it offers,” said the official.

The Bhopal Metro project is going to have two lines and 28 stations. Line 2 (purple line) is between Karond circle and AIIMS. Line 5 (Red Line) will connect Bhadbhada Square with Ratnagiri Tiraha.  In box Bhopal Metro Priority corridor work is in full swing. Hundred percent girders were erected successfully at board office square by Friday. 

Read Also
Bhopal: 5-day Fauji Mela at MBM College from March 29
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘A medal costs you a lot, don’t let it cost your happiness’

‘A medal costs you a lot, don’t let it cost your happiness’

Bhopal: Non-registration of Nursing Course SC notice to Nursing Registration Council

Bhopal: Non-registration of Nursing Course SC notice to Nursing Registration Council

Bhopal: Mock up Metro to arrive by mid-April

Bhopal: Mock up Metro to arrive by mid-April

Bhopal: ‘Urja Desk’ allows women to freely share issues with police

Bhopal: ‘Urja Desk’ allows women to freely share issues with police

Bhopal: Houses built in violation of norms to attract action

Bhopal: Houses built in violation of norms to attract action