Bhopal: Mock up Metro to arrive by mid-April

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mock-up (dummy model) Metro train will arrive in Bhopal in mid of April. It is not yet decided where the mock-up metro will be placed for the public view.

The discussions are underway in this regard at a higher level. It’s learnt that the mock up metro will have only one coach including the engine. People will be able to see the sitting arrangements and other facilities in the coach.

Sources said that Alstom Company, which is manufacturing the rolling stocks (metro coaches) at Gujarat plant, will send the mock up Bhopal metro. The company has two plants, one in Gujarat and another in Chennai (Tamil Nadu). “Most probably, the mock up metro will arrive from the Chennai plant of the company,” said an official of metro corporation pleading anonymity. Through the mock up model, people will have an idea how the metro train will look like, its coaches and the facilities and so on. "We are looking for a spot to place the Metro Mock-Up. Later it will be shifted to the proposed Metro Museum. In Delhi, it is at Patel Chowk area where the Metro Museum is built. One can go there and see the mock up metro train and various facilities it offers,” said the official.

The Bhopal Metro project is going to have two lines and 28 stations. Line 2 (purple line) is between Karond circle and AIIMS. Line 5 (Red Line) will connect Bhadbhada Square with Ratnagiri Tiraha. In box Bhopal Metro Priority corridor work is in full swing. Hundred percent girders were erected successfully at board office square by Friday.