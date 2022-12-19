Bhopal: MLAs have stopped the practice of reading Assembly procedures, says Speaker

Vidhan Sabha speaker Girish Gautam, former speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma, LoP Dr Govind Singh release the book “ Legislature’s Practice and Procedure” written by Assembly’s Principal Secretary Awadhesh Pratap Singh on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Pointing at the legislatures’ lack of knowledge about the proceedings and traditions of Assembly, Speaker Girish Gautam said earlier the MLAs used to come to House well prepared to hold discussion on the floor of the house, however, nowadays only a few do the required reading.

“It is being seen that MLAs have stopped reading. Their focus is on digital media and this has prevented from reading the House procedures. Moreover, MLAs gets more coverage in media if they create ruckus in assembly,” said the Speaker on Monday.

He was addressing a programme held at Assembly auditorium to release the book “Legislature’s Practice and Procedure” written by Assembly’s principal secretary Awadhesh Pratap Singh.

He opined that Assembly members should come to house after reading the House procedures as this will help them in understanding the House better and also to raise their question in a required manner, the Speaker added.

Speaking about number of sittings coming down, Gautam stressing on reading said that there were many ways to speak in House.

Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh also stating that sittings in the Assembly have come down, said the practice of debate in House on set procedures is also diminishing. Minister for legislative affairs, Narottam Mishra said that the House members should take reference from Singh’s book . Former speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma, NP Prajapati also addressed the programme. Awadhesh Pratap Singh shed light on his book.