Bhopal: MLA Touches SDM’s Feet Requesting To Resolve Water Crisis | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Sironj, Umakant Sharma touched the feet of Sub Division Magistrate (SDM) Harshal Chaudhary at tehsil office, requesting him to take appropriate steps to resolve water problem in the area. The legislator alleged that some of the officials hand in glove with the Congress were trying to malign the image of Central and state governments.

The MLA handed over a memorandum to the SDM saying that the residents were hassled due to the water crisis. Officials are turning a deaf ear to the woes of the people, said Sharma.

He, with folded hands, told SDM that the public wants nothing but a solution to their water woes.

Admin, police officials to be shifted on ECI orders

The Election Commission of India has asked the chief secretary and director general of police to shift officials who have been posted in a parliamentary constituency or any district for the last three years. The election body has asked the DGP, to remove officers of the ranks ADGs, IGs, SSPs, SPs, additional SPs and DSPs, who are completing their three years of service at one parliamentary constituency. Similarly, CS has been instructed to shift officials like district returning officers, deputy DEO, returning officers and AROs.