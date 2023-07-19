Bhopal: MLA Sanjay Pathak To Contest Polls After Seeking Public Mandate

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP MLA from Vijayraghavgarh Assembly constituency (Katni) Sanjay Pathak surprised everyone by announcing that he would hold voting in his constituency next month to seek public opinion whether he should enter the fray.

“ I will contest next Assembly election when more than 50% people of constituency say to me that Bhaiyya you should contest. Otherwise I will not contest. Even if I get single vote less than the 50%, I will not contest,” he said.

He made the announcement at a programme organised under the aegis of Vikas Parva in Paraswara village on Tuesday. He added that voter slip would be sent to every house and people would be asked to tick whether he should contest the election.

He has appealed to people to give their opinion. He said he would send a box with a hole to every house so that people can cast their vote. The vote box will be opened and counting (of votes) will be held in public view.

Read Also Bhopal: Sports Competition To Be Held In Assembly Constituencies

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)