Bhopal: MLA asks for radical change in BJP, government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi has written a letter to party president JP Nadda to make radical changes in the state BJP unit and in the government on the lines of Gujarat.

The MLA congratulated the president JP Nadda for party’s grand victory in Gujarat and requested to makes changes as done in Gujarat.

“According to intention of workers, a new era should start in MP by making a complete change in government and in the organisation to avoid anti-incumbency by giving opportunities to new people so that government and organisation can be run in a new way. This way, BJP will form government with a huge majority in MP,” Tripathi stated in the letter.