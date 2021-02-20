Bhopal: Mixed response to half-day state-wide bandh

BHOPAL: Mixed response was witnessed on Saturday's Congress-supported half-day bandh to protest the price hike in petro products. Bhopal police have booked former minister PC Sharma and other Congress leaders when they were forcing shopkepeers of Bittan market area to down shutters on Saturday morning. On Friday, former chief minister Kamal Nath appealed people to participate in the bandh to raise voice against oil price hike. The Congressmen including the ex-minister were sent to jail on Saturday morning, by the police. Mixed impact was seen in the state capital city over the bandh. While big shops in the markets remained closed, small shops in the city interior managed to do their business as usual. Similar situation was seen all over the state. Congressmen took out rallies and asked people to observe bandh till 2pm. The party also asked employees of private and government offices to close work till 2 pm. The leaders have also asked bus, local transport, truck operators not to run their vehicles till 2 pm but the traffic kept on running normally. In Jabalpur and Gwalior, mixed response was also seen on the day. The bandh was seen more successful in urban areas. Bhopal remained closed till 1 pm and after that shop-keepers started opening their shops. Congress leader Manoj Shukla and his supporters forcefully pulled down shutters of some shops in Karod area. T