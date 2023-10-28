Bhopal: Missing Teenager Reunited With Kin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old teenager, who had gone missing from the Ashoka Garden locality of the city on Thursday, was rescued by the Ashoka Garden police. The kid was later handed over to his family.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Pathak, while refusing to name the minor, said a man named Akash Seth had lured him on false pretext and was in a bid to take him to Gujarat.

When the kid went missing for a long time on Thursday, his kin lodged a missing person complaint. The cops plunged into action and after surfing through CCTV footages, traced the accused, who along with the minor, was found at Nadra Bus stand. The accused was taken into custody.