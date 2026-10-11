Bhopal Missing Lawyer Vishal Ramanani Found Dead On Railway Tracks, Body Exhumed After GRP Burial Sparks Negligence Allegations | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of 29-year-old lawyer Vishal Ramanani, who had been missing for five days, was found on a railway track near Bhopal railway station two days ago. The Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a post-mortem and buried the body without the family having identified it.

After his family learned about the death on Saturday, the body was exhumed in the presence of officials. His last rites were performed in the evening.

Ramanani, a lawyer practising at the Bhopal District Court, lived in the Israni Market area. He went missing on the night of October 5, following which his sister and lawyer Garima Ramanani lodged a complaint at Hanumanganj police station.

The body was recovered from the railway tracks near Bhopal railway station two days before the family learned of the death. The GRP conducted the post-mortem and buried the body.

The family reached the GRP after receiving the information, following which the body was exhumed in the presence of officials.

Advocate Jagdish Chhawani alleged that the GRP acted negligently by burying the body without waiting for the family or proper identification. However, the family has not levelled any allegations against anyone so far and did not demand a second post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing Ramanani involved in an altercation with a woman and another person inside court premises has gone viral. However, the video's connection to his death remains unclear.

Hanumanganj police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said the statements of family members had not yet been recorded.

The circumstances surrounding Ramanani's death and the sequence of events leading to it would become clear only after the investigation progresses. The GRP has registered a case and initiated further proceedings.