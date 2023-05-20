Bhopal: Misrod police station gets ISO certificate

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police station is the city’s police station to receive ISO 9001 certification after police commissionerate system was introduced in Bhopal last year.

After have chosen for ISO certification, a function was organised at Misrod police station in which police commissioner and other senior officials were present.

Officials gave credit to Misrod police station incharge Ras Behari Sharma, Zone-2 DCP Shraddha Tiwari and Additional DCP of Zone-2 Rajesh Bhadoria for upgrading facilities at Misrod police station. The police station was revamped and all other arrangements to ensure the convenience of the complainants arriving at the police station were put in place.

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra reviewed the changes and lauded efforts of all police personnel posted there. Additional Commissioner of police Anurag Sharma and Awadhesh Goswami awarded a certificate of appreciation to all the police personnel there.

Under a special drive, facilities have been upgraded at all the police stations in the city. Earlier, Misrod police station didn’t even have proper seating arrangements for the police personnel.

