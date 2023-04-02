Bhopal: Miscreants vandalise vehicles, house windows , probe on

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of miscreants hurled stones and vandalised several vehicles and windows of various houses in Shabri Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the Chhola police said.

The police added that according to the eye witnesses of the incident, the miscreants were masked. Further probe is underway in the case, they said.

Chhola police station incharge, Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that the incident took place at 1:30 am on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Eye witnesses of the incident told the police that the miscreants were masked and were close to 15 in number, who picked up huge stones and hurled them on the vehicles parked in the area, as well as on the windows of the houses of the locality.

The enraged residents of the locality approached the police on Sunday and demanded action against the accused. Former councillor Santosh Kansana was also present alongside the residents of the colony, who demanded that the police register an FIR.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused and have begun probe by sifting through the CCTV footages installed in the area.

