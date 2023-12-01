Bhopal: Miscreants Create Ruckus, Injure Constable

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 12 miscreants created ruckus over old rivalry at bus stop number 12 at Indira Nagar on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, the police said. When a team of Habibganj police personnel reached the spot to tame the miscreants, the miscreants also attacked a police constable and left him injured. Three people have been arrested in the case so far, while nine of them are at large.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said 12 miscreants belonging to Vajpayee Nagar had thronged the spot to avenge the assault on some of their associates. When the miscreants were unable to find their rivals, they began vandalising vehicles and public property. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot. Several of the miscreants picked up rods, swords and baseball bats, and attacked a police constable named Mahendra Sharma, who sustained injuries in the incident. They also vandalised the Dial-100 vehicle by pelting stones at it.

Man set ablaze by brother, kin succumbs to injuries

A 60-year-old man, who was allegedly set ablaze by his younger brother and his family members in Bilkhiriya of the city, died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Harikishan Rana. Bilkhiriya police station house officer (SHO) Kunwar Singh Mukati said that Harikishan Rana had earlier given Rs 50,000 to his younger brother Mohandas Rana (56).

On November 26, Harikishan Rana arrived in the city and went to Bilkhiriya to see his brother and his family. During this, when Harikishan Rana asked his brother to return his money, a heated argument broke out between them. Mohandas Rana, his son Aazad and wife Leela dragged Harikishan Rana to a room in their house, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze. Harikishan Rana sustained grievous burns and was rushed to the hospital, where he died on Thursday morning. The police registered a case against the accused trio, took them into custody and produced them in the court. All of them were sent to jail thereafter.