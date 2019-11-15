Bhopal: Minority commission recommends setting up of a separate minority welfare ministry

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Minority Commission has recommended formation of a separate minority welfare ministry to focus on development of people belonging to minority community.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the MP Minority Commission that took place in the state capital on Friday. Commission passed the resolution unanimously. Chairman of the commission, Niyaz Mohd Khan said that there is a separate ministry in the union government for minority welfare, similarly there should be a separate minority welfare ministry in the state also.

At present the department is called the Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department. People from backward class are much in population therefore minority attracts less attention. Therefore separate ministry for minority welfare should be established.

“The MP Minority Commission has made a recommendation that separate ministry for minority should be formed. A separate ministry has been formed for the scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and even for the nomadic tribes,” said Niyaz Khan.

Earlier it was SC and ST Welfare department. Government decided to focus on development of SC and ST separately and two separate departments were made. Not only this, when focus of the government shifted on development of nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes (Ghumakkad and Ardh Ghumakkad), they were separated from the Scheduled Tribe Department and the government carved out a separate department from them.

Chairman of the minority commission said that MP Madarsa Board, MP Urdu Academy among others are related with minority community but are functioning under different ministries. All departments related with minorities should be brought under one roof to form the minority welfare department.