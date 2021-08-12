Bhopal: Minor sodomizes five-year-old neighbor, booked

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old minor boy allegedly sodomised a 5-year-old child while playing in fields in their village, on Monday. The accused told cops that he didnít know that it was a crime as he was just playing a game, said police. The cops booked him and sent the accused to juvenile home.

The child was playing at his home in Lalghati Ratua Ratanpur village on Monday afternoon when the accused met him. The two went to a field where the accused allegedly sodomised the child saying that it was a game.

However, in the evening when the child's mother spotted his clothes, she doubted that something wrong had happened to him.The woman quizzed her son, the boy narrated the game he played with his neighbor. The family then approached police and lodged a complaint on Tuesday after which an FIR was registered with the Gunga police.

SHO Gunga Ramesh Rai said the accused is a minor and is in police custody and we have recorded his statements. He said the victim was counseled and had medical aid, before being handed over to the parents.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:24 PM IST