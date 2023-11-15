Bhopal: Minor Rapes 21-Year-Old Woman In Gunga, Booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gunga police have registered a case against an 18-year-old boy who allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman. The incident took place in March this year.

In her complaint to the police, the survivor woman, who resides in a village near Gunga, said the boy barged into the house at midnight and raped her. He threatened her with dire consequences if she approached the police.

The case came to light when the woman experienced excruciating pain in her stomach. When her kin took her to a doctor, it was confirmed that she was eight months pregnant.

When they counselled her, she spilled the beans about the incident before them. The family members then approached the Gunag police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.