Bhopal: Minor raped on pretext of marriage for 2 years, accused arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a man for raping a minor girl for two years on pretext of marriage, the police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light when the survivor became pregnant, the police added.

According to Kolar police, the survivor, 16, has studied till Class 5. She had befriended a man named Abhishek Rajput (20) two years ago. Soon after this, Rajput began mounting pressure on her for physical relations and promised to marry her.

Rajput established physical relations with her for two years. Recently, the survivor girl suffered a stomach ache. When her parents took her to the doctor, they learnt that she is four-months pregnant. When her parents counselled her, she narrated her tale of woes to them, after which they approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police registered a case and arrested Rajput. Rajput is an employee at a private company in Bhopal, the police said.