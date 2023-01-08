Bhopal: Minor molested in school premises, accused on the run

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police station staff have registered a case against a man for molesting a minor girl, the police said on Sunday.

Koh-e-fiza police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the 15-year-old complainant worked at a private school in Bhopal. She approached police on Saturday, stating that accused Vikas (22) worked in the same school. She had joined the school in November 2022.

As per report, Vikas befriended her after joining the school. After some time, he allegedly molested her in school premises and also when she was on her way home.

When the accused tried to molest her on Saturday, she protested. The accused then threatened her with dire consequences, after which she mustered courage and approached Koh-e-fiza police to lodge a complaint against the accused.

The accused is on the run for whom a manhunt has been launched, Sisodia said.

Read Also Bhopal: Five booked for duping man of Rs 89 lakh