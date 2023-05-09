Bhopal: Minor molested by neighbour at her house

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was molested by a neighbour when she was alone at her house on Monday, said Ratibad police here on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim is a student of class 11. On Monday, when she was sitting outside her house, Chandu Bheel approached and started teasing her. Initially, the girl did not respond, but the accused kept teasing her. He then molested her, which the girl opposed. Bheel who became furious assaulted her. In the evening, when her parents came back, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The parents approached to the police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.