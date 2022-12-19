Bhopal: Minor molested, accused booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police station staff have registered a case against a man on charges of stalking and molesting a minor girl for five months, the police said on Monday.

Chhola police station house officer Mahendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the accused Suraj Sen is a resident of Chhola locality.

The complainant approached the police on Monday morning. She told the police that she and Sen had been good friends but four months back, Sen expressed her admiration for her, which she turned down. Since then, he had been stalking and molesting her.

Sen allegedly waylaid her near Chhola police crossing on Sunday evening and tried to molest her, after which she approached police and registered a complaint against the accused. “Further investigation is underway in the case,” Chouhan said.