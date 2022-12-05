Bhopal: Minor girl goes missing, probe underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl went missing from Hoshangabad Road area on Sunday, the Misrod police said.

Station House Officer of Misrod police station Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that the minor girl was a resident of Sagar who had come to Bhopal along with her parents to visit her uncle’s house.

The girl had gone to a mall located on Hoshangabad Road along with her uncle and aunt on Sunday. There, she went missing. When her uncle and aunt were unable to find her, they informed about it to girl’s father Ramadhar Ahirwar. Ahirwar lodged a missing person complaint at Misrod police station after all efforts to search the girl proved futile.

SHO Sharma stated that the girl’s father is a daily wage labourer, who has suspected that an unidentified person might have lured the girl into a trap and taken her elsewhere.

“Further investigations are on to trace the missing girl”, SHO Sharma said.