Bhopal: Minor girl dies, 2 injured as car hits them near Kamla Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One minor girl died while two of her friends received severe injuries after being hit by a recklessly-driven car near Kamla Park, police said on Thursday.

The police added that the driver of the car had been arrested. Shyamla Hills police station house officer Umesh Yadav said that the minor girl who lost her life had been identified as Payal. Payal and two other of her friends had gone to complete e-KYC process for Ladli Behena Yojana on Thursday and were returning from there on foot.

As they reached near Kamla Park, they were hit by a speedy car, which killed Payal and left the other two women injured. Local residents nabbed the driver of the car and rushed the trio to the hospital.

The doctors declared Payal brought dead on arrival, while the treatment of other two women is underway. The accused has been taken into custody by the cops.