 Bhopal: Minor among 4 held for duping women of gold ornaments
Bhopal: Minor among 4 held for duping women of gold ornaments

The gang members used to target elderly women, ask them to hand over their gold ornaments in exchange for lakhs of rupees.

Updated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested four members of a gang including a minor boy for making off with gold ornaments of elderly women, by giving them fake currency notes, police said on Monday. The kingpin of the gang is a native of Delhi.

Hanumanganj police station incharge Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the gang had duped two women in Mangalwara and Hanumanganj on March 3 and March 23 respectively. The gang members used to target elderly women, ask them to hand over their gold ornaments in exchange for lakhs of rupees.

The cases were registered at Hanumanganj police station after which the cops began investigation.

The police received a tip-off on Monday about presence of gang near Obeidullaganj toll naka after which the cops apprehended them and questioned them. They identified themselves as Ramesh Silawat (40), Dhaniram Solanki and Rahul Solanki and confessed to committing crimes after which they were taken into custody.

