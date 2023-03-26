Mumbai: 9 duped of ₹94 lakh on 'Angadiya' service promise

Representative Image

Mumbai: A man has been arrested while his accomplice is still on the run after allegedly duping south Mumbai-based nine traders of ₹94 lakh on the pretext of delivering their money to Dubai via Angadiya (a traditional courier system). Quoting the complainants, the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police said that the aggrieved are into the business of importing and exporting pulses and vegetables.

Recently, they had imported pulses from Dubai and had to urgently send the payment for it hence they opted for Angadiya system. Through one of their acquaintances, they came into the contact of Hitendra Jain. On March 18, the complainants, carrying the money meant for payment, met with Jain in Kalbadevi.

Accused's agent in Dubai

He then introduced them with one Binu Bhogesara, saying the latter has an office in Malad and runs his Angadiya business from there. Jain told the traders to deposit the money, with the promise that their agent in Dubai would receive it by evening.

However, when the money didn't reach in time, the aggrieved called Jain who promised that the payment will be definitely couriered on March 20. However, it didn't happen, after which the traders again called Jain but his mobile phone was switched off. Thereafter, they went to Jain's house in Virar but found it locked.

The moment they realised they have been cheated

Panicked, the complainants tried to contact Bhogesara but in vain. They then rushed to his house, but it was locked, too. At this moment, they realised that they had been cheated and lodged a police complaint.

After registering a first information report, the police swung into action and launched a manhunt for the duo. In the meantime, they received a tip-off that Bhogesara will come to meet a businessman in Marine Lines. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested, said the police, adding that the hunt is on for the other accused.