Bhopal: Ministers find larvae breeding in Akash Nagar & Naya Basera

BHOPAL: It seems like the efforts by health department and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to check dengue larvae menace have been are in vain.

Minister PC Sharma and minister Tulsi Silawat along with the divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastav visited areas of Akash Nagar and Naya Basera on Thursday where they found larvae breeding inside the houses.

To curb the rising cases of dengue in Bhopal, the administration has started a drive “Har ghar ki jimmedari, saaf suthari ho chaardiwair humari.”

The residents were asked to not allow waterlogging in any form around their homes.

They informed the residents about the ill-effects of the larvae and also told them about how to rid the area of it.

The officials of health department, BMC and district administration accompanied the ministers.

The ministers asked the officias to expedite their efforts towards prevention of larvae. Officials of district administartion also visited several areas of Bhopal and spoke to the residents.

The officials were also asked to ensure the areas where once a dengue larvae is found, the residents be made that aware that they start the work on removal of it. The residents must not let dengue larvae breed around their area.

They were also informed about the precautions that needed to be taken for it as well as about the homeopathy treatment available for it.