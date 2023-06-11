Bhopal: Ministers Caught In Controversy Over Land

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the election is nearing, the opposition is stepping up allegations against the ministers.

Allegations over land-related cases have been made against the fourth minister of the state cabinet.

After Govind Singh Rajput, Kamal Patel and Bhupendra Singh, Mohan Yadav has been caught in land-related controversy. The Congress has cornered all the four ministers over the issue.

There are allegations against Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav that he had changed the status of the land reserved for Simhastha in the Master Plan. He changed the land use in the plan and made it into residential area.

Over 79 hectares, converted from agricultural to residential area, belong to Yadav, his family members and his supporters.

The Congress alleged that the land in the old city, where the Simhastha fair was not organised, has still been kept in the Simhastha area, but the land belonging to the minister has been left.

Leader of opposition in the municipal corporation Ravi Rai said Yadav took compensation from the government for using those lands for Simhastha in 2016. Now, the land has been kept out of Simhastha area.

A few local leaders of the BJP are against Yadav over the issue.

It came to light that Govind Singh Rajput took 50 acres from his in-laws as donation. After the issue kicked up a row, the land could not be transferred to his name, besides there was another land-related allegation against Rajput.

There are allegations against Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh that there has been an increase in his properties in the past few years.

The Congress has made a complaint to Lokayukta that Singh has accumulated properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The agency has begun a probe into the complaint.

A local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel had bought huge amount lands in Harda. Patel, however, refuted the allegations.

Congress keeps eye on lands of many ministers

The Congress is keeping an eye on the lands bought by many other ministers and their relatives. The party has deployed its leaders to gather information about it to corner the government before the election.