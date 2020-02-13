Bhopal: Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho inaugurates 11-day International Ceramic expo

BHOPAL: The 38th foundation day celebration of Bharat Bhavan began with international ceramic exhibition and rendition of classical vocalist Pt. Rajan Sajan Mishra on Thursday.

Minister of culture Vijaylaxmi Sadho inaugurated the 11-day event. She said “MP is taking laystrive in the filed of culture. And the state government is committed to preserving the art and promoting artistes.”

Sadho also said that the activities in Bharat Bhavan would be broadened and diversified. “I think, it is for the first time that an international ceramic exhibition is being organised across the country,” the minister said.

It was followed by the classical vocalist Pt Rajan Sajan Mishra. They started off with brandish ‘Prabhu Ke Charan Kamal Nis Din Sumariye’ in ancient raga ‘Shree’. It was in ‘Jhap’ taal and in 10 matras. In the same raga, they presented song ‘Ab Mohi Bahi Kaho Deenanath’ in ‘Ek’ taal, delighted audience who were present in good number.

Before beginning their performance, the vocalist said, “We are missing dhrupad vocalist late Umakant Gundecha a lot. He is our younger brother.He was very good human beings and talented singer.”

“We often used to meet him whenever we visited Bhopal. We paid tribute to him,” Mishra said

Besides, the first day of the event began with international ceramic exhibition at Modern Art Gallery of the Bhavan. 44 ceramists across the country and aboard showcased their works in the exhibition, mesmerising the art lovers a lot. Of these, 16 ceramists are from abroad including France, USA, China, Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Croatia and Latvia.

An exhibition of Gond artist Durga Bai was also inaugurated at Rangdarshni Gallery of the Bhavan. Ravindra Sangeet by Reena Sinha and troupe also attracted the audience.

Rang Sangeet by Children’s Theatre, Bhopal and sitar-sarod jugalbandi by Pt.Tajendra Narayan and Purvayan Chatterjee, will be held on Friday from 6.30pm.

Principal secretary, culture, Pankaj Rag, dhrupad singer Umakant Gundecha, pakhawaj player Akhilesh Gundecha were present along with large number of art and music lovers.