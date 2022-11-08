Bhopal : Minister Sarang lends hand to cancer patient, elderly divyang couple  at Jan Darshan 

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal : Minister Sarang lends hand to cancer patient, elderly divyang couple  at Jan Darshan 

A cancer patient had come to attend a public hearing at the residence of the minister seeking medical help

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Minister Vishvas Sarang watches as a cancer patient is being shifted to hospital in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A cancer patient who had come to attend a public hearing at the residence of the minister for medical education seeking medical help was shifted to Chirayu Hospital  with the assurance of free of cost treatment. Minister Vishvas Sarang called the ambulance and sent the woman to the hospital assuring all free of cost medical treatment.

Santoshi Bai Raikwar, a resident of Saibaba Nagar, Arera Colony, Bhopal, was diagnosed with cancer but due to financial reasons she was unable to get any treatment . The woman had come to the minister’s public hearing seeking treatment for her cancer. The minister, after listening to her pleas, directed the officials there to call an ambulance immediately and shift the woman to the hospital.

Within minutes an ambulance reached the minister's residence and the ailing woman was shifted to hospital.

Similarly, Divyang Nathulal Kherje, a resident of Rupnagar, Govindpura, had come to the hearing along with his wife seeking financial assistance. The minister instructed the officer concerned to provide a tricycle to the elderly couple as well as Ayushman card, poverty line ration card, old age pension and enrolment under Sambal scheme.

"Jan Darshan" is being organized daily at minister residence  for immediate solution of the problems of the people

