Bhopal: BJP core committee holds discussions to strengthen party

Bhopal: BJP meeting in progress on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The core committee meeting of BJP was held at party office in Bhopal on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP State President VD Sharma, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior leader Satyanarayan Jatia attended the meeting.

Briefing the media persons about the meeting, state BJP president VD Sharma said that discussion was held on how to strengthen the party. He also gave information about the changes made in the organisation.

Discussion revolved around on how party can communicate with the beneficiaries of government schemes such as Ladli Laxmi Yojana. He said party’s digitilisation work was also reviewed and decisions were taken in this regard. Leaders decided that how digitilisation work could be updated.

He said that State General Secretary Kavita Patidar had been made incharge of Jabalpur division, Sardendu Tiwari had been made incharge of Shahdol division, Harishankar Katiq had been made incharge of Chambal division. Party vice-president Alok Sharm will be in charge of Ujjain division while Kantdev Singh will be incharge of Bhopal division.

Those who attended the party core committee meeting included state incharge Murlidhar Rao, Parliamentary Board Member Satyanarayan Jatia, MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, National Secretary Omprakash Dhurve, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Minister Bhupendra Singh, ex MLA Rajendra Shukla.