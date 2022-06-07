Bhopal: Minister reviews progress of Excellence, Model, Multi-faculty colleges

Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav chairs a review meeting on progress of Excellence, Model, Multi-faculty colleges in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav took stock of the steps taken to establish Excellence Colleges in each division, Model Colleges at district level and multi-faculty colleges at tehsil level at the departmental review meeting on Tuesday.

DHE additional chief secretary, Shailendra Singh informed about the arrangements made for teaching in two shifts at the local government colleges till the completion of the construction work of all the new model colleges and the conduct of courses as per the local requirements.

DHE commissioner, Deepak Singh gave information about the works done in the World Bank project, the progress and the proposed action plan for the future, the education system made for the courses started at the undergraduate level in the National Education Policy.

Along with this, information was given about the resolution of difficulties, the progress of the first year examinations of 2021-22 and the registration and admission of students in the new session 2022-23.