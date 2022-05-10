Bhopal: Minister miffed at poor sanitation at Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Expressing displeasure on poor sanitation in Hamidia Hospital, Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang has asked for penalty on Supervisor over dust and poor sanitation in Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) wards during his visit there on Monday.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the new building of Hamidia Hospital on Monday. The minister expressed his displeasure with the medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital and the Dean when the floor of the Paediatrics Department was found dirty. He asked to shift the children to another place and get it cleaned at the earliest.

This is not the first time that the minister has expressed dissatisfaction over poor sanitation facilities in Hamidia Hospital. The medical superintendent of the hospital is directly responsible for entire affair at Hamidia Hospital.

The minister was highly disappointed when he saw pipes of fire safety system dangling in Block A of the new building. He has asked to impose a fine on the company assigned for sanitation and security work.

The minister also said that instead of bringing the old equipment of the Paediatrics Department to the new building, new equipment should be installed there.

Sultania Hospital will be shifted to Hamidia Hospital's new building in July. Till now it was expected that the shifting will be finalised by the end of May, but due to non-completion of Operation Theatre (OT), it is getting delayed by about one-and- -a-half months. The reason for OT not being ready is that lights, tables and other equipment have just arrived. It will take time to install and test these.

The Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) is housed in Sultania Hospital. At present there are 235 beds. After shifting, there will be 300 beds.

The minister also instructed to start Health Information Management Service (HIMS) promoting computerisation for registration, medicine distribution and doctors' visits.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:33 AM IST